Tour Of The New Middlebury Town Park Led By Landscape Architect Ted Adams

On Saturday, June 8, 2019, Theodore “Ted” Adams of the landscape architecture firm Wagner Hodgson will lead a tour of the new Middlebury Town Park, located within a block of the Sheldon Museum. The tour is free to the public, no reservation required. Visitors are invited to meet Ted Adams at 10 AM. on the front porch of the Sheldon Museum 1 Park Street Middlebury to begin the tour of approximately one hour.

The 1.7 acre site was once the home to the Town Municipal Office Building and Gymnasium. In keeping with the collaborative approach in Middlebury, the landscape architect worked with the Town and Middlebury College to create this family-friendly, safe and visually inviting space for residents, students and visitors.

Come and enjoy the Park and learn more about its design. Ted will describe the creative process that led to the Park’s large play lawn, its variety of seating, picnic tables, interactive and natural play elements, historic markers, and public art. He will comment on the mix of both passive and active recreational areas unified by accessible walks, sustainable LED lighting, and native planting. The planting design that utilizes a variety of native trees and plants to define spaces and ensure both color and texture throughout the seasons will be highlighted, and how storm water is directed to a series of rain gardens along the lower edge of the Park will be examined.