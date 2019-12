The Hyde Collection Tour Talk Tea

Tour Talk Tea is back! Hyde members are invited to this member exclusive free tour featuring the work and life of Francisco Goya, followed by tea, coffee, and refreshments.

RSVP to Chelsea at 518-792-1761, ext. 349 or csears@hydecollection.org

Explore Hyde membership on our website at:

https://www.hydecollection.org/support/membership/