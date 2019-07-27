Tour the Schooner Lois McClure

The Lois McClure under sail.

The canal schooner Lois McClure, an 88' full-scale replica based on shipwrecks of the mid-19th century discovered in Lake Champlain, takes to the water this July. In 2019, the Lois will celebrate the International Year of the Salmon, sharing the history, ecology, and conservation story of Atlantic salmon in the Champlain watershed. Boarding is free at all locations. Step aboard from 10:00am-5:00pm at ports on Lake Champlain to experience this rich history for yourself: