Tours for Tots - Thursdays
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
The Hyde Collection
Thursday, January 9, 16, 23, and 30: Tours for Tots. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5.
A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Suggested donation.