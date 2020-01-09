Tours for Tots - Thursdays

The Hyde Collection Thursday, January 9, 16, 23, and 30: Tours for Tots. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5.

Explore the Museum's permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Suggested donation.