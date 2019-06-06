Tours for Tots
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
A Thursday morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Suggested donation
* Final session of Artful Afternoons and Tours for Tots until September 11 and 12, respectively