The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

A Thursday morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Suggested donation

* Final session of Artful Afternoons and Tours for Tots until September 11 and 12, respectively

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
518-792-1761
