Town of Beekmantown Bicentennial Begins

The Town of Beekmantown will be commencing it’s Bicentennial on January 4, 2020. This event will mark the anniversary date of receiving its Charter in 1820, and will be held in the upstairs meeting room at the Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy, NY 12992, starting at 2:00 PM. One feature of the event will be the initiation of a Town of Beekmantown Hall of Fame. This award has been established to recognize individuals, families, or organizations that have demonstrated exceptional contributions or service to the community of Beekmantown. Honorees and their families will be present for this inaugural event. The public is invited to attend.

Sponsored by the Bicentennial Committee, Town of Beekmantown.