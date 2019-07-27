Town of Chesterfield Open House
North Star Underground Railroad Museum 1131 Mace Chasm Road, Ausable Chasm, New York 12911
All are welcome to join the celebration at the Town of Chesterfield Welcome and Heritage Center, home of the North Star Underground Railroad Museum.
Come out and meet neighbors, local businesses, organizations, historians while enjoying the music of the band; Damaged Goods, on Saturday July 27th from 10 am until 2 pm. Contact Suzanne at 518-852-1066 for information or to participate.