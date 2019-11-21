Towne Meeting Benefit Concert for Upward Bound Scholars Inc.

Towne Meeting Towne Meeting Members - Gary VanCour, Dennis Hulbert, Anastasia Pratt, & Miles Moody - All Graduates of SUNY Plattsburgh!

Plattsburgh-based musical group, Towne Meeting, will perform a concert on Thursday, November 21st, at 7:00 pm, to benefit Upward Bound Scholars Inc. The event will take place in the Krinovitz Recital Hall, located in SUNY Plattsburgh’s Hawkins Hall. Donations will be collected at the door.

Always a crowd pleaser, Towne Meeting is known for their powerful vocal harmonies and engaging performances. Oriented in folk, their music branches out into many other genres, from Americana to acoustic rock. Described as “the complete package with a wonderful sound and terrific sense of humor,” Towne meeting has been enthusiastically entertaining North Country crowds since 2006.

Upward Bound Scholars Inc. is a not-for-profit that raises scholarship funds for current students and alumni of the SUNY Plattsburgh Upward Bound Program. Upward Bound is a federally-funded, college-prep program for students from modest income households, many of whom will be the first in their families to achieve the goal of attending college.

You can find more information about this event at: https://www.ubplattsburgh.org/scholars-inc and https://townemeeting.com/