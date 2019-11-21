Towne Meeting Benefit Concert for Upward Bound Scholars Inc.

The band Towne Meeting will be performing to benefit Upward Bound Scholars Inc November 21st at 7pm at SUNY Plattsburgh's Krinovitz Recital Hall located in Hawkins Hall. Please come out to support our North Country Upward Bound Scholars. Upward Bound Scholars Inc is a scholarship fund to help support the needs of Upward Bound students. Admission is free of charge. Donations will be accepted at the door.