Trailblazers Hike

Trailblazers will be ready for pick up at Long Lake Central School at 8:30 am and drop off is at 3:45 pm. The adventure will be in Raquette Lake at the Lower and Upper Brown Ponds, to fish and learn how to identify native and non-native species. Kids will have to bring their own pole and fishing license if required, as well as a pack, bagged lunch, ice cream money, and close toed shoes. To sign up contact Robin Marvel Hausle at (518)-648 -5355 or by email at Rhausle.hccs@frontier.com.