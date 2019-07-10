Trailblazers Hike

to Google Calendar - Trailblazers Hike - 2019-07-10 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trailblazers Hike - 2019-07-10 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trailblazers Hike - 2019-07-10 08:30:00 iCalendar - Trailblazers Hike - 2019-07-10 08:30:00

Long Lake Central School 20 School Road, Long Lake, New York 12847

Trailblazers will be ready for pick up at Long Lake Central School at 8:30 am and drop off is at 3:45 pm. The adventure will be in Raquette Lake at the Lower and Upper Brown Ponds, to fish and learn how to identify native and non-native species. Kids will have to bring their own pole and fishing license if required, as well as a pack, bagged lunch, ice cream money, and close toed shoes. To sign up contact Robin Marvel Hausle at (518)-648 -5355 or by email at Rhausle.hccs@frontier.com.

Info

Long Lake Central School 20 School Road, Long Lake, New York 12847 View Map
Educational Events, Family Events, Kid Friendly Events, Sporting Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Trailblazers Hike - 2019-07-10 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trailblazers Hike - 2019-07-10 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trailblazers Hike - 2019-07-10 08:30:00 iCalendar - Trailblazers Hike - 2019-07-10 08:30:00