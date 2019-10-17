Living with a chronic illness can be hard. Talking about it can be even harder. Curaleaf wants to help. You're invited to find community at the monthly transformative healing circle support group at Curaleaf Plattsburgh.

The circle is led by trained mediator Sally Meisenheimer and Mary-Ali. All are invited. Bring your friends and family who are looking for support and community with you. Walk-ins are welcome, and RSVPs are requested.

If you have questions, we welcome you to reach out to Curaleaf Outreach Coordinator Will at washabranner@curaleaf.com, or call Curaleaf Plattsburgh at 518-930-4340.