Transformative Healing Circle/Cannabis 101

Suffering with chronic illness or pain?

You’re invited to a transformative healing circle support group at Curaleaf Plattsburgh on June 20th from 10:30am-12:00pm at 345 Cornelia Street Plattsburgh, NY 12901.

Led by trained mediator Sally Meisenheimer and Mary-Ali, this monthly healing circle is a safe space where patients are empowered to come together to support, share, and heal.

Everyone looking for support and community is invited. You do not need a medical card to join. Bring your friends and family.

Walk-ins are always welcome, and RSVPs are requested.

Following the Healing Circle, William Ashabranner, Curaleaf’s outreach coordinator will be leading a discussion about how chronic pain and some illnesses are qualifying conditions for the New York Medical Marijuana Program and share how medical cannabis may help to relieve your ailments. Join us in June!

If you have questions, I invite you to call the Curaleaf Plattsburgh dispensary at 518-930-4340.