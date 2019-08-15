Symptoms like chronic pain and anxiety can significantly affect daily life and put a strain on relationships. A transformative healing circle empowers individuals to support, share and heal. How does it work? Healing circles allow all members to speak and be heard. A Circle Keeper guides the confidential discussion in exploring the unique challenges that chronic conditions pose and demonstrates skills that foster healthy communication. Join Curaleaf and trained Restorative Circle Keepers, Mary Ali Taft and Sally Meisenheimer for support and inspiration!