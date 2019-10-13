Tree Planting

Hosted by the Essex County Soil & Water Conservation District and the Lake Placid Land Conservancy

Chubb River Power House Road, Lake Placid, New York 12946

Join us for a fall planting along the Chubb River. Meet on Power House Road off Route 73 in Lake Placid. Look for our signs. Be prepared for any weather and expect to get dirty!

