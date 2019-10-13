Tree Planting
Hosted by the Essex County Soil & Water Conservation District and the Lake Placid Land Conservancy
Chubb River Power House Road, Lake Placid, New York 12946
Alice Halloran
Join us for a tree planting along the Chubb River in Lake Placid.
Join us for a fall planting along the Chubb River. Meet on Power House Road off Route 73 in Lake Placid. Look for our signs. Be prepared for any weather and expect to get dirty!
Hosted by the Essex County Soil & Water Conservation District and the Lake Placid Land Conservancy