On Friday, November 8, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club at their program and meeting in the Old Clinton County Courthouse.

At 7:00 p.m, Thor Smith, who leads back-country skiing and rock-climbing trips in New Hampshire, will give a slide show on "Trekking in the Himalaya: A Geographical and Cultural Journey Through the Mountains and Valleys of Nepal and India."

A business begins at 8:00 p.m. Both the program and meeting are free and open to the public.