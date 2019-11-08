Trekking in the Himalaya
Old Clinton County Courthouse 135 Margaret Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
On Friday, November 8, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club at their program and meeting in the Old Clinton County Courthouse.
At 7:00 p.m, Thor Smith, who leads back-country skiing and rock-climbing trips in New Hampshire, will give a slide show on "Trekking in the Himalaya: A Geographical and Cultural Journey Through the Mountains and Valleys of Nepal and India."
A business begins at 8:00 p.m. Both the program and meeting are free and open to the public.