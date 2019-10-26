Trick or Trot
Hosted by Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department and Clinton County Youth Bureau
Cadyville Recreation Park 114 Goddeau Rd., Cadyville, New York 12918
The Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department will be co-hosting (with the Clinton County Youth Bureau) a FREE fun run for youth at the Cadyville Recreation Park on October 26th at 10 AM. Participants are encouraged wear their Halloween Costumes! Join us after the run for exciting Halloween Activities.
Registration runs from 9:30 - 10 AM
- Participating Agencies:
- Clinton County Youth Court
- Cornell Cooperative Extension
- Journey Into Reading
- Safe Kids Adirondacks
- Saranac Cross Country Teams
- & More!