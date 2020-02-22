Trillium Ensemble Concert

The Historic Hand House 8273 River Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932

The Trillium Ensemble will perform a concert of music for clarinet, soprano, oboe and piano. The concert will be held at on Saturday, February 22nd at 7 pm. in the Hand House, 8273 River Street, Elizabethtown. A wide variety of music will include works by Bernstein, Campion, Dorff, D’Rivera, Dowland, Muczynski, Pedrollo, and Schubert. The group consists of Janine Scherline (clarinet), Amy Nelson (soprano), Janice Kyle (oboe), and Timothy Mount (piano). $10 suggested donation.

The Historic Hand House 8273 River Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 View Map
