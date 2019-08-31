Trio Casals in Concert
Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853
Trio Casals
A cross-cultural journey in Classical Music
Tannery Pond Center is proud to present Trio Casals, returning to perform from their vast repertoire of classical music. The internationally known trio is comprised of Ovidiu Marinescu (cello), Sylvia Ahramjian (violin) and Anna Kislitsyna (piano).
For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or purchase online at https://tannerypondcenter.org/