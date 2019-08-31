Trio Casals in Concert

Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853

A cross-cultural journey in Classical Music

Tannery Pond Center is proud to present Trio Casals, returning to perform from their vast repertoire of classical music. The internationally known trio is comprised of Ovidiu Marinescu (cello), Sylvia Ahramjian (violin) and Anna Kislitsyna (piano).

For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or purchase online at https://tannerypondcenter.org/

Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853
518-251-2505
