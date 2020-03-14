Trivia & Bake Sale to Benefit the Tri-Lakes Relay for Life

This event benefits the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, which is a unique annual event involving hundreds of participants who pledge to keep one member of each team walking for the entire relay. $20 entry fee to play trivia, groups play in teams of 8. Bake sale and sign-ups begin at 7 pm and the trivia game begins at 7:30. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Barb Catalano at 518-332-8071 or email scrubbie42@verizon.net