Trivia Night at Saranac Village at Will Rogers

Google Calendar - Trivia Night at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2020-01-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trivia Night at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2020-01-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trivia Night at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2020-01-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - Trivia Night at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2020-01-25 19:30:00

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

Jason Brill will host a trivia night to benefit Creative Healing Connections in Saranac Lake. Come for an evening of fun and fundraising.

Teams of eight are preferred, but individuals can be placed with teams shy of 8. There is a $20 entry fee. For more information and to reserve a table or spot, contact Gail Brill at 518-586-1063 or gailbrilldesign@gmail.com. Visit Creative Healing Connections at creativehealingconections.org, or visit their Facebook page.

Info

Saranac Village at Will Rogers 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake, New York 12983 View Map
Entertainment Events, Fundraiser Events
518-586-1063
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Trivia Night at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2020-01-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trivia Night at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2020-01-25 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trivia Night at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2020-01-25 19:30:00 iCalendar - Trivia Night at Saranac Village at Will Rogers - 2020-01-25 19:30:00