Trivia Night at Saranac Village at Will Rogers

Jason Brill will host a trivia night to benefit Creative Healing Connections in Saranac Lake. Come for an evening of fun and fundraising.

Teams of eight are preferred, but individuals can be placed with teams shy of 8. There is a $20 entry fee. For more information and to reserve a table or spot, contact Gail Brill at 518-586-1063 or gailbrilldesign@gmail.com. Visit Creative Healing Connections at creativehealingconections.org, or visit their Facebook page.