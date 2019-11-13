Trivia Night - Lake Placid Rotary Club Test Your Gray Matter

A benefit for the Literacy Volunteers of Essex/Franklin counties, and other local and international reading projects.

Trivia Night takes place on Wednesday, November 13, from 7:00 – 9:00 pm at the Olympic Conference Center in Lake Placid.

Pre-registration is recommended. Forms are available on the Rotary website: http://rotarylakeplacid.org, or at Gordon W. Pratt Agency, 2699 Main Street, Lake Placid. Come early to register at the door. Registration from 6:00 – 6:45pm. Trivia Night begins at 7 pm sharp.