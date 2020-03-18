Trivia Night - Rotary Club of Lake Placid

to Google Calendar - Trivia Night - Rotary Club of Lake Placid - 2020-03-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trivia Night - Rotary Club of Lake Placid - 2020-03-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trivia Night - Rotary Club of Lake Placid - 2020-03-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Trivia Night - Rotary Club of Lake Placid - 2020-03-18 19:00:00

Lake Placid Olympic Center 2634 Main Street, Village of Lake Placid, New York 12946

A benefit for the Literacy Volunteers of Essex/Franklin counties, and other local and international reading projects.

It’s a time to have fun with family and friends and exercise the gray matter. You certainly don’t need to be Einstein to participate, rather you need the desire to enjoy a fun and exciting evening!

Info

Lake Placid Olympic Center 2634 Main Street, Village of Lake Placid, New York 12946 View Map
Fundraiser Events
to Google Calendar - Trivia Night - Rotary Club of Lake Placid - 2020-03-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trivia Night - Rotary Club of Lake Placid - 2020-03-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trivia Night - Rotary Club of Lake Placid - 2020-03-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Trivia Night - Rotary Club of Lake Placid - 2020-03-18 19:00:00