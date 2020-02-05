Trudeau Sanatorium Walking Tour - RSVPs Required

Tour the grounds of the former Trudeau Sanatorium. Meet at the parking area on the right after the Gate House, inside the Park Avenue gate (for GPS, use 455 Park Avenue. This will put you just before the gates. If you are at the stone chapel, you are on the wrong end of the campus).

This is an entirely outdoor walking tour and takes place rain or shine. $5/person, children and members of Historic Saranac Lake free. RSVPs required, please call HSL at 518-891-4606 or email mail@historicsaranaclake.org before noon on Tuesday, February 4.