Trunk or Treat at Up Yonda Farm

Come in costume and trick-or-treat from car to car. Enjoy fun games, crafts, spooky stories by the campfire and FREE refreshments, or... participate by decorating your own vehicle and pass out candy. Great PRIZES will be available for the best-decorated cars!

To register your trunk click on this link: https://forms.gle/RD1EhK2vnCueGKMn7

This event is completely FREE and will be held rain or shine!

This year Up Yonda Farm is hosting a pumpkin carving/decorating contest as part of our Trunk-or-Treat event. Entry is free, and prizes will be awarded!

1. Entrants may carve or decorate a pumpkin for display in the Butterfly Garden during the Trunk-or Treat Event and have a chance at winning a prize.

2. Please put the name of entrant on the back of the pumpkin.

3. All entries need to be dropped off at Up Yonda Farm no later than 4:00pm on Friday, October 18 2019. Go to our website to register.