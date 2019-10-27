The Costume Karaoke Dance party begins with DJ Amanda Rock and Family at 1:00PM and ends at 2:00PM. It will be followed by Trunk or Treat in the parking lot from 2:00PM-3:00PM. Trunk or Treat is a safe alternative to Trick or Treating and is done in a roped off area of the parking lot of the American Legion Post #14 in Vergennes.

If you would like to register your vehicle for Trunk or Treat, please contact Martha DeGraaf at 802-349-0299 or email atmarsulli75@gmail.com.