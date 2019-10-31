Trunk or Treat hosted by Schroon Lake EMS

SLEMS Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat is back for another year and in a new location: Dock Street by the Town Beach!

What is Trunk or Treat? We meet to trick or treat from decorated car trunks. It allows community members from outside town to see all the trick or treaters and lets kids trick or treat from a populated area.

Trunk set up time: 5:15 pm - 5:45 pm

At 5:45 pm, Dock Street will be closed to cars, no late entries will be accepted. This will be strictly enforced.

Trunk or Treat: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm