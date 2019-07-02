Pittsford Village Farm is pleased to present Tunesdays on the Farm. Every Tuesday from 6-8pm this summer we will be hosting a social gathering for our friends and neighbors with a variety of live, local music. Come share dinner, music, and games with us at the Farm. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner, or visit one of our food vendors. This is a free event with a suggested donation of $5 per family. PVF is located on the corner of Elm St and Route 7, just across from Kamuda's parking lot.

To see the full listing, visit our website and click on events.

PittsfordVillageFarm.org or email: info@pittsfordvillagefarm.org