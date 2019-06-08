Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom author talk & book discussion
Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770
Library of Congress
Ethan Allen capturing Fort Ticonderoga
The afternoon focuses on the book, Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom: Ethan Allen's Green Mountain Boys and the American Revolution. First the Orwell Free Library offers a group book discussion in the Mount Independence picnic area, weather permitting. Bring your book and a picnic. This follows a talk by the author, Christopher Wren, at 2:00 PM. Was Allen a hero during the war or was that a myth? Annual J. Robert Maguire lecture. Free admission. Sponsored by Mount Independence Coalition.