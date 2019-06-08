Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom author talk & book discussion

× Expand Library of Congress Ethan Allen capturing Fort Ticonderoga

The afternoon focuses on the book, Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom: Ethan Allen's Green Mountain Boys and the American Revolution. First the Orwell Free Library offers a group book discussion in the Mount Independence picnic area, weather permitting. Bring your book and a picnic. This follows a talk by the author, Christopher Wren, at 2:00 PM. Was Allen a hero during the war or was that a myth? Annual J. Robert Maguire lecture. Free admission. Sponsored by Mount Independence Coalition.