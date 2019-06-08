Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom author talk & book discussion

to Google Calendar - Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom author talk & book discussion - 2019-06-08 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom author talk & book discussion - 2019-06-08 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom author talk & book discussion - 2019-06-08 12:30:00 iCalendar - Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom author talk & book discussion - 2019-06-08 12:30:00

Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770

The afternoon focuses on the book, Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom: Ethan Allen's Green Mountain Boys and the American Revolution. First the Orwell Free Library offers a group book discussion in the Mount Independence picnic area, weather permitting. Bring your book and a picnic. This follows a talk by the author, Christopher Wren, at 2:00 PM. Was Allen a hero during the war or was that a myth? Annual J. Robert Maguire lecture. Free admission. Sponsored by Mount Independence Coalition.

Info

Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, History & Tours Events
802-948-2000
to Google Calendar - Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom author talk & book discussion - 2019-06-08 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom author talk & book discussion - 2019-06-08 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom author talk & book discussion - 2019-06-08 12:30:00 iCalendar - Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom author talk & book discussion - 2019-06-08 12:30:00