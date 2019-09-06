Walk - Turkey Vultures of Bristol

Ever wonder why Turkey Vultures are often seen soaring through the skies above Bristol? What brings them to our town, and what makes these bald-headed birds so special?

Join Director Erin Talmage and Naturalist Chris Runcie to discover what’s up with the Turkey Vultures around —and above!—Bristol, Vermont.

We will meet in the Mt. Abe parking lot, and then head out for a walk along the trails behind the high school to look for soaring Turkey Vultures and learn about their habits.

This program is co-sponsored by Birds of Vermont Museum, Vermont Master Naturalist Program, and the Bristol Trail Network. LImit 15 - please pre-register with the Birds of Vermont Museum 802-434-2167, or museum@birdsofvermont.org