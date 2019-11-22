Turtle Island Quartet and Cyrus Chestnut, Piano

none Cyrus Chestnut and Turtle Island Quartet.

The Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet makes its Middlebury debut in a collaborative concert with the series’ most frequent jazz artist, acclaimed pianist Cyrus Chestnut, to traverse countless colors of jazz in a program called Carry Me Home. The partnership is infused with the global reach of gospel and sacred music, ranging from the Appalachian Mountains to the spiritually defined musical landscape of J. S. Bach. This moving night of Duke Ellington, Bill Monroe, Bill Withers, Coltrane, and more features the world premiere of a new work by Middlebury College’s own music professor Matthew Evan Taylor, commissioned for our 100th anniversary season.