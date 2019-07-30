The Twangbusters Concert

Heritage Family Credit Union presents The Twangbusters as part of the 2019 Castleton Summer Concerts at the Pavilion series.

Guaranteed to make listeners move their feet, this danceable blend of American boogie, blues, and bop has been playing together since 2011. The four-member, high-energy band is led by Paula Bradley on lead locals.The Twangbusters deliver danceable retro-twang juke-joint rhythms to every show with their frequent musical guests. By mixing the best of honkytonk, barrelhouse and jump blues into their potent musical cocktail, this show will have the Castleton Pavilion “shaken and stirred.”

This concert is free and open to the public (held rain or shine). Concessions will be available through Dugout Dogs. Castleton University will be collecting non-perishable food items to help support the Castleton food shelf.