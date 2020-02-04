Tween/Teen Advisory Group

Google Calendar - Tween/Teen Advisory Group - 2020-02-04 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tween/Teen Advisory Group - 2020-02-04 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tween/Teen Advisory Group - 2020-02-04 15:00:00 iCalendar - Tween/Teen Advisory Group - 2020-02-04 15:00:00

Brandon Free Public Library 4 Franklin Street, Brandon, Vermont 05733

The Teen Advisory Group is for kids to give input for library programs and collections, to meet informally outside of a school program, to have their own special events and activities, and to contribute to their local community. AND TO EAT PIZZA. Send your age 11+ kids to us every first Tuesday of the month from 3-5pm. We need teens for their fresh ideas, energy and opinions! They are our future library supporters and community organizers!

Info

Brandon Free Public Library 4 Franklin Street, Brandon, Vermont 05733 View Map
Community Events, Family Events
