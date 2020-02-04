Tween/Teen Advisory Group
Brandon Free Public Library 4 Franklin Street, Brandon, Vermont 05733
The Teen Advisory Group is for kids to give input for library programs and collections, to meet informally outside of a school program, to have their own special events and activities, and to contribute to their local community. AND TO EAT PIZZA. Send your age 11+ kids to us every first Tuesday of the month from 3-5pm. We need teens for their fresh ideas, energy and opinions! They are our future library supporters and community organizers!