Twilled Tote with Barbara Boughton. #1447-0623. 1 day.

× Expand Adirondack Folk School Twilled Tote

This terrific tote has a solid woven base in a 2x2 twill (over 2/under2). This pattern continues up the sides, except at the center of each side where the pattern is changed to over/under 1 or 3. This pattern break in each row creates the chevron/diamond pattern. The basket is woven with natural and hand-dyed reed; the dyed reed highlighting the pattern. Students will have a choice of colors. The basket is finished with a hand-carved oak swing handle. The basket measures approximately 7.5" wide, 10.5" long, and 13.5" high at the handle.

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $35.