Issac Pendell at one of the disc golf holes.

Two Waters Disc Golf Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting - Ceremony at 5:30 PM. Join the Two Waters Disc Golf Team, TACC, Town of Ticonderoga, PRIDE of Ticonderoga, & Creating Healthy Schools & Communities for the Grand Opening of the new Disc Golf Course. Light refreshments will be served following the ribbon cutting and a walking tour of the beautiful new course will be offered. Custom stamped discs to commemorate the occasion will be available for purchase.

Follow Two Waters Disc Golf on facebook to stay up to date on news, events, etc. For more information on the Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619, visit www.ticonderogany.com or the TACC facebook page.