Tykes Tuesdays
Champlain Centre 60 Smithfield Blvd., Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Tyke Tuesdays is back for another summer with a new name! At Champlain Centre. Families can enjoy FREE activities within the mall every Tuesday from until August 20th! All events start at 1 pm and last anywhere from 1 hour to 2 hours depending on the activity. Activities are recommended for kids ages 12 and under. From a Bird show to making your own Auntie Anne’s pretzel, there is something for every kid to enjoy! After the activities, families can enjoy special Tykes Tuesday discounts at select retailers!
The event schedule is as follows:
2019 Tyke Tuesdays Schedule at Champlain Centre
- Tuesday, July 2nd: Cook and Gardener presents Kids Garden Club
- Tuesday, July 9th: Kidstructive Fun presents Make Your Own Wind Chimes
- Tuesday, July 16th : Greer Cicarelli Photography sponsors Photo Fun Day
- Tuesday, July 23rd: Bookburgh Books presents Kite Making
- Tuesday, July 30th: Auntie Anne’s hosts a Pretzel Party
- Tuesday, August 6th: A Pinch or A Pound presents Cupcake Decorating
- Tuesday, August 13th: Bird Show by ADK Raptors
- Tuesday, August 20th: Children’s Place hosts a Pirate and Princess party
Parent/guardian must remain with their tyke for the program.