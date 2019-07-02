Tykes Tuesdays

Tyke Tuesdays is back for another summer with a new name! At Champlain Centre. Families can enjoy FREE activities within the mall every Tuesday from until August 20th! All events start at 1 pm and last anywhere from 1 hour to 2 hours depending on the activity. Activities are recommended for kids ages 12 and under. From a Bird show to making your own Auntie Anne’s pretzel, there is something for every kid to enjoy! After the activities, families can enjoy special Tykes Tuesday discounts at select retailers!

The event schedule is as follows:

2019 Tyke Tuesdays Schedule at Champlain Centre

Tuesday, July 2 nd : Cook and Gardener presents Kids Garden Club

: Cook and Gardener presents Kids Garden Club Tuesday, July 9 th : Kidstructive Fun presents Make Your Own Wind Chimes

: Kidstructive Fun presents Make Your Own Wind Chimes Tuesday, July 16 th : Greer Cicarelli Photography sponsors Photo Fun Day

: Greer Cicarelli Photography sponsors Photo Fun Day Tuesday, July 23 rd : Bookburgh Books presents Kite Making

: Bookburgh Books presents Kite Making Tuesday, July 30 th : Auntie Anne’s hosts a Pretzel Party

: Auntie Anne’s hosts a Pretzel Party Tuesday, August 6 th : A Pinch or A Pound presents Cupcake Decorating

: A Pinch or A Pound presents Cupcake Decorating Tuesday, August 13 th : Bird Show by ADK Raptors

: Bird Show by ADK Raptors Tuesday, August 20th: Children’s Place hosts a Pirate and Princess party

Parent/guardian must remain with their tyke for the program.