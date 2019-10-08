Under Our Feet: The Secret World of Microbes

Gwen Jamison Flyer from the fall Lyceum lecture series at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall.

Virtually every surface on Earth is covered by structured communities of cells called biofilms. They are ecosystems that, at the level of the microbial world, are as dense and diverse as a tropical rainforest. Paul Smith’s professor Scott Chimileski will discuss the importance of these hidden worlds and describe his work in creating new ways of imaging the processes and behaviors of these microbial structures.

The fall Lyceum lecture series at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall kicks off on Tuesday, September 24. The theme of this season is “Hidden in Plain Sight,” and the five lectures will examine well-known things from unusual angles and look at objects and ideas that have been hidden from plain view. The Lyceum takes place on Tuesdays at 7:30pm at the Grange. Suggested donation $5 per lecture/students free.More information on the Lyceum series is at www.thegrangehall.info.