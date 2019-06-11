Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior

Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Join us to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

This program is FREE however registration is required. Please contact Victor at 518-867-4999 ext.200 or vicoles@alz.org or go to http://www.communityresourcefinder.org/ Click on Alzheimer’s Association Programs and Events.