Free Community Concert: US Air Force American Clarinet Quartet

The United States Air Force American Clarinet Quartet is returning to the Vergennes Opera House on Thursday, October 24 with a free community concert. The performance will begin at 7pm, with the doors opening by 6:15pm.

Though this is a free event, tickets can be reserved in advance online...or you may simply come to the Opera House the evening of the performance and pick up a ticket then (if available).

Learn more about the Heritage Bands of America at this link: www.heritageofamericaband.af.mil.

The American Clarinet Quartet is a component of the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band, stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA. As professional Airman-musicians, the members of the American Clarinet Quartet are dedicated to using the power of music to honor our veterans, inspire patriotism, communicate the Air Force story, and recruit those who are interested in serving our nation.

This event is sponsored by the Board of the Vergennes Opera House with support from our Season Sponsors: Ed & Beverly Biello, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, Mike & Lynn Donnelly, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Bill and Connie Houston, Jackman Fuels, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, The Vermont Agency of National Life, RPM: Restoration Performance Motorcars, The Schaefer Family, Vergennes Animal Hospital, Andrew & Jeff Fritz, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors & Builders and Whistlepig Whiskey

Visit vergennesoperahouse.org for more information or call 802-877-6737