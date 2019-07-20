US Waterski Team Show and Exhibition

US Waterski Show Team Poster

Welcome to the exciting world of Show Skiing! This is the U.S. Water Ski Show Team−an all-volunteer, non-profit, family oriented organization. Our goal is to leverage the diverse talents of our membership to produce and perform the highest caliber water ski shows available anywhere in the Northeast.

The team has delighted tens of thousands of spectators over it’s proud 40 year history, but we’re not resting on past achievements, we’re focused squarely on the future. Training and development programs, learn-to-ski sessions and community involvement are all core to our team values.

So if you’re just looking for a great way to spend an enjoyable evening with family and friends, or you’d like to be part of the action, you’ve come to the right place.