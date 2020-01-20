USASA Boarder/Skiercross - at the Ski Bowl
Gore Mountain Ski Resort 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, New York 12853
Gore Mountain
Four snowboarders sailing down our cross course at the North Creek Ski Bowl.
Are you ready for our first boarder/skiercross of the season? Spend your MLK Monday with the Adirondack Series! Join us at the North Creek Ski Bowl for an action-packed day of competition. This event is great for learning the sport of boarder/skiercross so tell all of your friends- the more we have the better the racing!
Be sure to check out our second USASA Cross event at the Ski Bowl on Saturday, February 8 too! Remember to renew or purchase your year-long USASA membership prior to the first event you attend this season.