USASA Boarder/Skiercross - at the Ski Bowl

Gore Mountain Four snowboarders sailing down our cross course at the North Creek Ski Bowl.

Are you ready for our first boarder/skiercross of the season? Spend your MLK Monday with the Adirondack Series! Join us at the North Creek Ski Bowl for an action-packed day of competition. This event is great for learning the sport of boarder/skiercross so tell all of your friends- the more we have the better the racing!

Be sure to check out our second USASA Cross event at the Ski Bowl on Saturday, February 8 too! Remember to renew or purchase your year-long USASA membership prior to the first event you attend this season.