The Utica Zoomobile and all its furry and slithering friends make stops at the Raquette Lake Library at 10am and in Long Lake at the Mt. Sabattis Pavilion at noon for educational programs and the chance to pet exotic reptiles and animals! Great free family event. Call 518-624-3077 for more information or check out www.mylonglake.com

Sponsored by the Town of Long Lake