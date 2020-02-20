V is the Valley: A Concert-Conversation with the Folk Songs of Vermont

Featuring folk songs from the Helen Hartness Flanders Ballad Collection

Bixby Memorial Library 258 Main Street, Vergennes, Vermont 05491

20th-century songcatcher Helen Hartness Flanders' collection of over 4,000 folk-song field recordings is a treasure trove of Vermont heritage, quietly biding its time in Middlebury College's Special Collections archive. With help from the Vermont Folklife Center and the Vermont Community Foundation, singer-storyteller Jack DesBois is waking up the old ballads and tales for today's Vermonters to share. Jack's richly-textured bass voice breathes new life into the songs, whose stories shed new light on what it means to be part of this delightfully eclectic community that is Vermont.

Bixby Memorial Library 258 Main Street, Vergennes, Vermont 05491
Arts & Culture Events, Live Music Events
