V is the Valley: A Concert-Conversation with the Folk Songs of Vermont

20th-century songcatcher Helen Hartness Flanders' collection of over 4,000 folk-song field recordings is a treasure trove of Vermont heritage, quietly biding its time in Middlebury College's Special Collections archive. With help from the Vermont Folklife Center and the Vermont Community Foundation, singer-storyteller Jack DesBois is waking up the old ballads and tales for today's Vermonters to share. Jack's richly-textured bass voice breathes new life into the songs, whose stories shed new light on what it means to be part of this delightfully eclectic community that is Vermont.