Valentine Creations Crafts

Families are welcome to join us at the Museum on Saturday, February 8, from 10 am to Noon, to make special Valentine’s Day cards for your friends and family. Put your picture on your Valentine card. Tour the museum and have a picture taken with an item you love like Redford Glass, old farm implements or the beautiful dresses in the Suffrage Exhibit. Free. Ages 5 years and up. All supplies are provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.