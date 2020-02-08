Valentine's Nature Walk and Craft

Join a park naturalist for a Valentine’s Day themed Scavenger Hunt! How many heart shapes can we find in nature as we walk through the park? Then come back to the Nature Center to make your own nature valentines! Walk will be from 10-11am, approximately 1 mile. Craft will be available after 11am. Come for the walk, the craft, or both! All ages and abilities welcome!

Our nature programs are always open to children and adults of all abilities, and all programs can be adapted to accommodate participants with disabilities or specific needs. Please contact the Park Naturalist with any concerns.

****If trail conditions are such that snowshoes will be necessary for a walk, the Nature Center now has limited quantities in all sizes available to borrow – first come, first served! Beginners are always welcome! If you do have your own snowshoes, please bring them and save loaners for those who don’t have any.****

Have questions? Contact the Park Naturalist by e-mail at kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or by phone at 518-563-0369 (Park Office) or 518-563-6444 (Nature Center)