The Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is annual statewide outside scavenger hunt designed to encourage kids and families to get outside this summer. Participants just have to download a score sheet from https://vtstateparks.com/venture-vermont.html, venture around the state, participate in a variety of fun outdoor activities for which they receive points.

Once you accumulate 250 points—you win a VIP gold coin good for free day entry into Vermont State Parks for the rest of the season and for the entire next season!