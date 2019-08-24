Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge

The Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge is annual statewide outside scavenger hunt designed to encourage kids and families to get outside this summer. Participants just have to download a score sheet from https://vtstateparks.com/venture-vermont.html, venture around the state, participate in a variety of fun outdoor activities for which they receive points.

Once you accumulate 250 points—you win a VIP gold coin good for free day entry into Vermont State Parks for the rest of the season and for the entire next season!

