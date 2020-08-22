Courtesy Community ensemble LC Jazz performs Big Band hits for the crowd gathered at Vergennes Day 2019.

Join us for the 39th annual Vergennes Day on Saturday, August 22nd with a street dance the night before featuring “The Hitmen” from 7 to 10 pm. Check out 60+ vendor booths in City Park, live music on the bandstand, pancake breakfast at the fire station, horse and wagon rides, Little City Road Race, Lions Club chicken BBQ, and merchant sales throughout downtown.