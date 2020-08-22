Vergennes Day

to Google Calendar - Vergennes Day - 2020-08-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vergennes Day - 2020-08-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vergennes Day - 2020-08-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Vergennes Day - 2020-08-22 10:00:00

City Park 179 Main Street, Vergennes, Vermont 05491

Join us for the 39th annual Vergennes Day on Saturday, August 22nd with a street dance the night before featuring “The Hitmen” from 7 to 10 pm. Check out 60+ vendor booths in City Park, live music on the bandstand, pancake breakfast at the fire station, horse and wagon rides, Little City Road Race, Lions Club chicken BBQ, and merchant sales throughout downtown.

Info

City Park 179 Main Street, Vergennes, Vermont 05491 View Map
Community Events, Family Events, Food & Drink Events, Live Music Events
802-388-7951
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Vergennes Day - 2020-08-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vergennes Day - 2020-08-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vergennes Day - 2020-08-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Vergennes Day - 2020-08-22 10:00:00