Vergennes Farmers Market returns to the downtown for the 2019 summer season! The Market will be held at Vergennes City Park each Thursday, beginning June 13, continuing each week through October 10.

VFM accepts Farm to Family coupons and also welcomes state agencies and non-profits that offer education to help people eat well, keep a safe home and enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

20 vendors are anticipated to join the Market this year, with 10 of them, farmers or food producers.

Live music will be featured every week.