Vermont Arts Awards 2019
Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall
The Vermont Arts Council, in association with the Governor’s office, celebrates the contributions of five extraordinary Vermonters this year: singer/actor/author Francois Clemmons of Middlebury, author Castle Freeman of Newfane, arts educator Joan Robison of Burlington, music champion James Lockridge of Burlington, and director/writer/arts administrator Douglas Anderson of Middlebury. Come early for a welcome reception at 5:30; the Middlebury College Museum of Art stay open though the reception for visitors as well. Admission is free, but the Vermont Arts Council does ask that you RSVP. https://www.vermontartscouncil.org/