Vermont Arts Awards 2019

Google Calendar - Vermont Arts Awards 2019 - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vermont Arts Awards 2019 - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vermont Arts Awards 2019 - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - Vermont Arts Awards 2019 - 2019-10-23 19:00:00

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall

The Vermont Arts Council, in association with the Governor’s office, celebrates the contributions of five extraordinary Vermonters this year: singer/actor/author Francois Clemmons of Middlebury, author Castle Freeman of Newfane, arts educator Joan Robison of Burlington, music champion James Lockridge of Burlington, and director/writer/arts administrator Douglas Anderson of Middlebury.  Come early for a welcome reception at 5:30; the Middlebury College Museum of Art stay open though the reception for visitors as well. Admission is free, but the Vermont Arts Council does ask that you RSVP. https://www.vermontartscouncil.org/

Info

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Arts & Culture Events
