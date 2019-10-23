Vermont Arts Awards 2019

Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall

The Vermont Arts Council, in association with the Governor’s office, celebrates the contributions of five extraordinary Vermonters this year: singer/actor/author Francois Clemmons of Middlebury, author Castle Freeman of Newfane, arts educator Joan Robison of Burlington, music champion James Lockridge of Burlington, and director/writer/arts administrator Douglas Anderson of Middlebury. Come early for a welcome reception at 5:30; the Middlebury College Museum of Art stay open though the reception for visitors as well. Admission is free, but the Vermont Arts Council does ask that you RSVP. https://www.vermontartscouncil.org/