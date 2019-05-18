K.P. McFarland Vermont Center for Ecostudies Biothon 2019 - Swamp Milkweed Leaf Beetle (Labidomera clivicollis)

Join the Vermont Center for Ecostudies for Biothon 2019! VCE biologists will span the state leading teams of pledge-fueled volunteers (like you!) on varying quests to find and record all the species we can. Together, we'll learn a lot - and perhaps even make an unexpected discovery or two. We'll also collect research-grade data for the Vermont Atlas of Life and submit checklists to eBird that will be made available to the world, raise money for VCE's wildlife conservation work, and have a lot of fun along the way! Find out more and sign up at www.vtbirdathon.org.

Chittenden County/The Bee Team:

Big Bee Blitz with Kent McFarland and Spencer Hardy [Limit: 8]

10 a.m.- mid-afternoon. Bee a field tech for a day! Help find and collect bees for the Vermont Wild Bee Survey. After a brief introduction and training, you’ll be ready to check bee traps and wield a bug net. We’ll meet at the Centennial Woods parking lot in Burlington. Bee sure to bring your lunch (and bee prepared for a lot of bee puns)!