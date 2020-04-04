Vermont Day at Middlebury College

We hope you'll join other Vermont high schoolers and their families at Middlebury College for our inaugural Vermont Day: a college admissions-focused workshop designed for Vermonters, by Vermonters, to celebrate and promote the variety of opportunities for higher education available to students here in the Green Mountain State. Representatives from 10 VT institutions and organizations will lead workshops focused on making the most of high school resources, planning college visits, admissions processes & philosophies, crafting an application, and paying for college, which will be followed by a mini college fair.

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.middlebury.edu/college/admissions/visit-us/vermontday